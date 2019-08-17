Woodstock Stake In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Boosted; Globeflex Capital LP Boosted Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holding by $2.13 Million

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 26,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 52,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 25,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 316,402 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 81.8 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,660 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.