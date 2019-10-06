Woodstock Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lifted by $833,940 as Market Value Declined; Sangamo Therapeutics Reg (SGMO) Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Its Holding by $500,000

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 793,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, down from 843,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 960,226 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 142,293 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advisors has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 12,632 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 230,361 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 58,315 shares stake. Tower Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Two Sigma Securities Limited Company holds 0% or 16,471 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 626,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 106,068 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 71,357 shares. Sector Gamma As stated it has 251,698 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 3,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 634,941 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 30,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sangamo Biosciences Inc (SGMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Sangamo Therapeutics – Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.