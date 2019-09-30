Woodstock Raised Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined; Citigroup Has Decreased Its Position in Cooper Cos (Call) (COO) by $6.90 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (Call) (COO) by 99.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67,000, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $298.64. About 87,611 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.89. About 2.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 68,783 were reported by Hartline Inv. Private invested in 1.21% or 26,088 shares. Harvey Management accumulated 0.16% or 2,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co accumulated 368,903 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ftb has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiedemann Ltd accumulated 15,042 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.66% stake. 7,137 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. 3,980 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 46,970 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.32M shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.84M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,046 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,553 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,032 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund. Swiss National Bank stated it has 209,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 212,434 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 4 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 5,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Corp holds 2,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Lc reported 6,762 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 38,396 shares. Private Comm Na owns 1,858 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 56,175 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,298 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.18% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) accumulated 12,381 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 847,581 shares to 871,981 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.12 million for 22.97 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.