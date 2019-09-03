Woodstock Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $658,803; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Rpc (RES) as Share Value Declined

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc. (RES) by 384.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The hedge fund held 128,249 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 1.09M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares to 202,295 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,660 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 25,341 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 9,770 shares. 41,750 were accumulated by Blb&B. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,146 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund owns 27,556 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 311,543 shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 18,342 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.08% or 12,759 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 1.39M shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.29 million shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 12,124 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 112,822 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Com holds 3,120 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has 154,492 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0% stake. Northern Trust holds 499,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 66,456 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 35,402 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 485,549 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 84,006 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 80,024 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 6,465 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.17 million shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 704,785 shares. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.11% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 25,268 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 2.62 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.