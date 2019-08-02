Woodstock Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $914,511 as Shares Declined; As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lilly Endowment Trimmed Its Holding by $155.45 Million

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $160.78. About 7.23 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 2.28M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HUMALOG JUNIOR KWIKPEN IS APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND NOW AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS WITH DIABETES; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,660 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).