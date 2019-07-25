Woodstock Position In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Has Boosted; Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,107 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 21,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $187.36. About 2.08M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 8.22 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 195,941 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Company Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,101 shares. Hills Savings Bank And Tru Communications invested 0.54% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,517 shares. First National Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Harvest Capital reported 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,051 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 30,149 shares. Soroban Capital Prtnrs LP owns 1.82M shares for 6.14% of their portfolio. Pointstate LP accumulated 342,800 shares or 1.26% of the stock. 21,400 were accumulated by Csu Producer Resource. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0.11% or 2.02 million shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 13,280 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 71 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company holds 18,895 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Going Into Earnings, Approach CSX Stock With Caution – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vangaurd (VCIT) by 8,391 shares to 12,792 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 26,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 18,226 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 768,491 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,588 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.24% or 11,041 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Llp stated it has 22,700 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 313,616 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9,882 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 10,934 shares. Cordasco Fin Ntwk has 250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,235 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 152,776 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 1,200 were reported by Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership. 3,311 were reported by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings.