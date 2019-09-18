Woodstock Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Kwmg Has Raised Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 1.14M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.38. About 1.18 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.50 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 348,822 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waterstone Limited Partnership has 7.61% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Vermont-based M Kraus And Company has invested 3.94% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Iberiabank holds 58,695 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha owns 115,520 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Contravisory Invest Management invested in 21,713 shares. London Communication Of Virginia owns 1,338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Lc reported 22,383 shares stake. Headinvest Lc owns 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,811 shares. Perkins Coie Company holds 327 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,010 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mngmt has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Beaten Down Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBGLY, NFLX, JE and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank owns 971,848 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 16,268 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mariner Lc reported 30,712 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,342 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.05% or 11,609 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 395,321 shares. North Star Management Corp reported 29,047 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 7,503 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg invested in 0.18% or 467,125 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.51% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Scotia owns 10,990 shares.