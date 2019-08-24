Woodstock Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $584,181 as Share Value Rose; Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Market Value Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 230,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The hedge fund held 66,645 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 190,011 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 19/04/2018 – Firearms companies widely held in ETFs and funds – research firm; 09/05/2018 – Gun Control Activists Target Sturm Ruger’s Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER AGM BACKS PROPOSAL FOR BUSINESS-RISKS REPORT: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ISS BACKS ELECTION OF ALL STURM RUGER DIRECTOR NOMINEES AHEAD OF MAY 9 SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – Trump back in step with NRA after doubts over Parkland shooting; 09/05/2018 – GUNMAKER STURM RUGER SAYS ALL NINE DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $688,086 activity. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $12,750 was made by Froman Sandra S on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold RGR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes.