Woodstock Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $583,692; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Stake by $1.81 Million

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $358.68. About 4.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 90,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,564 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 718,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 47,637 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.87M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,046 activity. $167,523 worth of stock was bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Advisory Research Inc holds 159,483 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Catalyst Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 330 are held by Hillsdale Incorporated. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 21,310 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd has 0.31% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). 95 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc. 15,300 were reported by Tcw Group. 189,742 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Legal And General Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Cetera Advisors Limited Co accumulated 9,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 87,323 shares. West Family has invested 2.51% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Blackrock has 199,130 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated holds 1.24M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,259 shares. Bragg owns 5,124 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. First In has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Apriem invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Grp Inc has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,863 shares. 550,000 were reported by Senator Invest Gp Ltd Partnership. Reik And Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,960 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.06% or 665 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,395 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc holds 0.04% or 306 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.54 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

