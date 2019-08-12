Woodstock Lowered Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake as Share Value Rose; Tyvor Capital Raised Dillards (DDS) Position

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 65,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 51,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 272,003 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 1.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.2% or 3.26 million shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,056 shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kelly Lawrence W And Ca invested in 0.02% or 900 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 7,114 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 0.3% or 19,522 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 1.18M shares. New South Capital holds 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,500 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Inc Lc holds 89,295 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 307,741 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.18% or 4,888 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management Inc invested in 50,401 shares. Whitnell And Com invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 311,521 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 10,355 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Ellington Mgmt Group Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 26,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,273 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Element Cap Limited Co owns 4,655 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,413 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 125,506 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 50,812 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 2,832 shares stake. Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 101 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 87,600 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 11,988 shares. Amer Group invested in 0.01% or 43,623 shares.