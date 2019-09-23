Woodstock Lowered Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Valuation Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Stake Held by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.19M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 322,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.26M, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 10.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc by 34,000 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 216,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 21,428 shares. Co Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Invest Mgmt has 423,682 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pictet North America holds 67,501 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.2% or 24,602 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 83,456 shares. First Bancorp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 64,636 shares. Shayne And Limited Liability reported 0.81% stake. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,399 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,900 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 403,318 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 25,930 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 14,666 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 57,437 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Piedmont Investment Inc owns 7,104 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Beck Cap Management Lc holds 4,317 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moller Fincl has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ltd has invested 0.64% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,120 are owned by Mcf Advisors Ltd Com. Kings Point Cap Management reported 20,497 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc invested in 3,862 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc invested 0.5% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).