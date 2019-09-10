Woodstock Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Dineequity (DIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Woodstock Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 13.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp acquired 15,321 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Woodstock Corp holds 125,115 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 109,794 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $50.11B valuation. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Dineequity Inc (DIN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 104 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 83 sold and trimmed stakes in Dineequity Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 17.88 million shares, down from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dineequity Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 54 Increased: 63 New Position: 41.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca owns 131,341 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Macroview Inv Management has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 6.79 million shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 1.36 million shares. St James Invest Company Ltd Liability holds 827,029 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Inc Al has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 10,294 are owned by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated. Texas-based Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Orleans Mgmt La has 1.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cardinal Cap Mngmt reported 50,589 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Llc holds 67,397 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.69M shares. Indexiq Lc has 13,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 29,471 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48’s average target is 32.49% above currents $36.23 stock price. Schlumberger had 13 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Woodstock Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,993 shares to 225,950 valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,425 shares and now owns 53,660 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $25.48 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applebee’s goes national with delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dine Brands Hopes This Dip Is Temporary – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee’s & IHOP Locations – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock increased 3.57% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 279,702 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend