Woodstock Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Patrick Inds (PATK) Share Price Rose While 1St Source Bank Upped Holding by $1.41 Million

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 74,791 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 5.48 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Patrick (PATK) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors Now? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Are Terrified Of This Sector — And I’m Glad – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) CEO Todd Cleveland on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home (KBH) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc accumulated 593,864 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 23,929 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability holds 171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 639 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,154 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 17,073 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 864,825 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 21,929 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Group has 0.02% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 433,927 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 5,100 are owned by Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 22,068 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Bowling Port Llc holds 0.21% or 28,743 shares in its portfolio.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,950 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.67% or 63,091 shares in its portfolio. 23,025 were accumulated by Founders Fincl Lc. Stanley accumulated 29,260 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Art Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 191,284 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 66,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 6,233 shares. Moreover, Telemark Asset Mngmt Llc has 5.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.00M shares. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 7,075 shares stake. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 459,035 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc invested in 0.49% or 429,892 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Limited holds 73,087 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 78,470 shares.