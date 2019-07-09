Woodstock Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Cut Position by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 22,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 106,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartford Management invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harbour Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 15,165 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 2.79M shares. Boston Partners invested in 66,950 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Co has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hourglass Limited owns 145,166 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. City stated it has 9,479 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 19,162 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bahl & Gaynor has 7,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm holds 0% or 19,341 shares in its portfolio. Essex Finance Serv owns 15,701 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charter owns 11,919 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares to 56,869 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 29,619 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 206,914 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security, Florida-based fund reported 46,912 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.87% or 336,121 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 1.48M shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ent Financial Ser holds 14,813 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr invested in 2.01% or 62,512 shares. 173,719 are held by Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Llc. One Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.77% or 80,272 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 121,242 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce & holds 2.42% or 531,663 shares in its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 365,500 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 34,778 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio.

