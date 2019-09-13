Woodstock Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered by $12.61 Million Its Holding

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.27. About 8.20 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 262,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.37M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.53 million, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 3.09M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $420.33M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 5,924 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 23,721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 119 shares. Smead Cap Management accumulated 1.50M shares or 3.5% of the stock. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 37,424 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 232,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 14,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 171,635 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd reported 245,677 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 34,414 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 285,569 shares.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Lc stated it has 1.82% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pointstate Cap LP holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,300 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,130 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 262,343 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Ltd Llc reported 6,860 shares. Cypress Group accumulated 1,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.03% or 3,452 shares. Brick And Kyle Associates stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,335 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.65% or 57,590 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).