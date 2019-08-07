Woodstock Increased Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $914,511 as Valuation Declined; Cme Group (CME) Position Boosted by Integre Asset Management Llc

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $208.82. About 735,618 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $151.7. About 4.35M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

