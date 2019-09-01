Woodstock Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Raised by $658,803; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Position

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares to 225,950 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,878 were reported by One Cap Management Lc. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability invested in 299,821 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 494,410 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6.88 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 81,722 shares. Advisory Limited Company has 21,722 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 390,989 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 16.28M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 677,895 shares. 5,924 were accumulated by Insight 2811. Moreover, Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Suntrust Banks owns 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 658,305 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Comm reported 0.74% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 835,888 shares to 6.99 million shares, valued at $54.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 37,670 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 311,001 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company. Invesco Ltd reported 594,193 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 48,502 shares. Two Sigma Llc holds 3,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Delta Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 30,880 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.02% or 28,511 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0.04% or 426,241 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11,416 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Assets Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 11,366 shares. Dubuque State Bank Com invested in 0% or 33 shares.