Woodstock Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered by $949,872; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $200.07. About 236,375 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares to 311,782 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 19,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,026 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings.