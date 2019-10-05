Woodstock Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Primoris Svcs Com (PRIM) Holding as Market Value Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (PRIM) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 47,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 64,130 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10 board members are all white; three of the 10 are women. Now in a big change, @amazon announced it would adopt a policy whereby women and people of color are included in the pool of candidates for all board openings; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Total Backlog of $2.6B at March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros Group, Inc; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Anticipates a Late Second Qtr 2018 Start Date for a Major Pipeline Project in Backlog; 21/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say –

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $35.36 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 97.14% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,386 shares to 45,541 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.