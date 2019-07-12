Woodstock Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $398,507; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Cut Position by $348,140

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.37. About 634,522 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 5.45 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by CLARK FRANK M. 338 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,698 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.63 million for 27.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.