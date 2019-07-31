Woodstock Has Lowered Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Shorts at Hasbro (HAS) Lowered By 27.95%

Woodstock Corp decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 25.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Woodstock Corp holds 7,752 shares with $1.09M value, down from 10,342 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $132.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $149.9. About 927,664 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) had a decrease of 27.95% in short interest. HAS’s SI was 6.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.95% from 8.94 million shares previously. With 2.09M avg volume, 3 days are for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS)’s short sellers to cover HAS’s short positions. The SI to Hasbro Inc’s float is 5.48%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 493,476 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09B for 10.77 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,228 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Da Davidson Company has 0.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 400,544 shares. Davenport & Llc invested in 0.09% or 52,049 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt stated it has 19,975 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 78,726 shares. 8,031 were reported by Appleton Prtn Ma. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M Kraus invested in 14,982 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Ins Co has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cahill Finance Advisors holds 0.18% or 3,089 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 30,005 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 47,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $155’s average target is 3.40% above currents $149.9 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan.

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, March 4. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of HAS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $15.46 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 49.92 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.