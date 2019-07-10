Woodstock Has Lowered By $1.01 Million Its Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding; Marshfield Associates Lowered O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake

Woodstock Corp decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) stake by 13.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Woodstock Corp holds 44,750 shares with $6.70 million value, down from 51,540 last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc now has $9.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 237,483 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT)

Marshfield Associates decreased O'reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates analyzed 793 shares as O'reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)'s stock declined 6.36%. The Marshfield Associates holds 227,201 shares with $88.22M value, down from 227,994 last quarter. O'reilly Automotive Inc now has $30.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $385.21. About 414,222 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Captrust Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 237 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 11,111 shares. Jlb And Assocs owns 22,943 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 911 shares. Investec Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,179 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 765 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Liability Company holds 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 71 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,581 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 268,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brant Point Mngmt holds 19,880 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 5,622 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 2,066 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al reported 0.66% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 20.53 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $412’s average target is 6.95% above currents $385.21 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. $563,880 worth of stock was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35M for 35.42 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 7,245 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 90,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Nordea accumulated 0% or 33 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 23,189 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 6,137 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 23,765 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 22,373 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 1,994 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ubiquiti Networks had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UBNT in report on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral” rating.