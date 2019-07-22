Woodstock Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $658,803; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lifted Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased Silicom Ltd (SILC) stake by 75.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc acquired 53,288 shares as Silicom Ltd (SILC)’s stock declined 18.87%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 124,274 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 70,986 last quarter. Silicom Ltd now has $228.00M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 14,147 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT

Woodstock Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 13.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp acquired 15,321 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Woodstock Corp holds 125,115 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 109,794 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $53.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 12.81M shares traded or 28.70% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 276,000 shares. Korea reported 1.46 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 17,117 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,486 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.06% or 3,079 shares. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barnett Co Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 57,767 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,111 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag owns 20,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Associate invested in 0.09% or 1.40 million shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 84,292 shares.

Woodstock Corp decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,397 shares to 56,869 valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,590 shares and now owns 7,752 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

