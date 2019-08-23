Woodstock Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $914,511; Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Blackrock (BLK)

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 17832.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 14,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $419. About 509,329 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corp Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests in Acorns App That Targets Novice Investors; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS TECHNOLOGICAL DOMINANCE IS LIKELY TO BE AT CENTER OF NEW ERA OF INTENSIFYING COMPETITION BETWEEN U.S. & CHINA; 18/05/2018 – RIB SOFTWARE: BLACKROCK HELD 4.03% OF VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 15; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Total Voting Rights

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.48. About 7.59M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, Booking and Fidelity – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: NVIDIA Notches Q2 Beats, GE CEO Buys Stock Amid Company Fraud Allegations – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares to 53,660 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,869 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 60,425 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 34,915 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Provise Mngmt Group Inc Lc holds 2,274 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,289 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 96,039 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Farmers And Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 268 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life owns 21,679 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 781,150 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares to 495 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,704 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv invested in 743 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 196 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 708,665 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Com reported 19,441 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 63,324 shares stake. Novare Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,061 shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 55,805 were reported by Asset Mgmt One. Meridian Company holds 1.72% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 8,129 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,041 shares. Middleton And Ma stated it has 12,068 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 6,318 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.