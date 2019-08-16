Woodstock Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $914,511 as Share Value Declined; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Cut Stake by $40.02 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 635,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 5.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.29M, down from 6.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 23.78 million shares traded or 127.27% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.58 million shares to 24.96 million shares, valued at $7.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 212,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 52.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 380,688 shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 119 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,065 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Moreover, Jnba Finance Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 900 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 7,079 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3,891 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 511,081 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 0.32% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 67,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc accumulated 104,005 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 122,270 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 3,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc has 278,903 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% or 28,280 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 9,258 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc invested in 0.5% or 14,712 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 34,915 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 14,556 shares or 0.35% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 1,381 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Group Inc Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 480 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 20,265 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 1.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 4,670 shares. Augustine Asset Management reported 2,056 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com Inc owns 30,300 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.22% stake. 135,756 were reported by Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk). Allstate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 38,982 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).