Woodstock Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $914,511; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Position by $389,818 as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,819 are owned by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Ima Wealth holds 23,303 shares. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri invested in 0.04% or 1,920 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 63 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.12% or 2,351 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,625 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 7,520 shares. Prudential Financial reported 558,303 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 2.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 474,387 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citigroup reported 809,470 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 5,500 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares to 7,752 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,950 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,555 shares to 4,381 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.