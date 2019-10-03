Woodstock Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $833,940 as Market Valuation Declined; American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Stock Rose While Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Stake

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $174.64. About 2.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 251,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.00 million, down from 282,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 836,236 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 111,235 shares to 151,636 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc (Put).