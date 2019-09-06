Woodstock Has Decreased Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Market Valuation Declined, Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 79.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company's stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.30M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 2.20M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 42,099 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,836 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 593,132 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 338,539 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 328,486 shares. 71,540 were accumulated by Btc Capital Mgmt. Smithfield holds 6,193 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc reported 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Keybank National Association Oh owns 18,593 shares. Community Bancorp Na reported 91,337 shares. 8,465 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company. California-based Neumann Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 19,684 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 631,488 shares to 289,255 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 369,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.