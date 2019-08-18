Woodstock Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $398,507 as Share Price Rose; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $618.85. About 114,825 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 69.07 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.