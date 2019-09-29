Woodstock Has Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $342,720; As Cdw (CDW) Shares Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut by $1.02 Million Its Stake

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.88M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 248 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28,000, down from 9,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.22M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Llc has 670,585 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 16,253 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,761 shares. South State holds 0.26% or 11,062 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,792 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 543,403 shares. Boston Private Wealth owns 150,362 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 41,484 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 230,728 are held by Commerce Bancshares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 9,198 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 79,538 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $142.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 328,860 shares. Dupont Cap holds 46,757 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 8 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability reported 7,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 50,965 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Natixis has 103,742 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Beaumont Finance Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested 0.71% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advsrs Preferred Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.19% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,289 shares. 16,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 20.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.