Woodstock Has Cut Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.18’s average target is 15.72% above currents $75.34 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. See Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) latest ratings:

Woodstock Corp decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp analyzed 3,162 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)'s stock rose 10.84%. The Woodstock Corp holds 20,892 shares with $2.59M value, down from 24,054 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 1.13 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $318.92 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 747 reduced holdings.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $704,703 worth of stock.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.31 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -4.28% below currents $138.25 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14700 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Monday, June 17. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.