Woodstock Has Cut Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; Azz Has 1.5 Sentiment

Azz Inc (AZZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 84 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 56 reduced and sold their stock positions in Azz Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 22.38 million shares, down from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Azz Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 42 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Woodstock Corp decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp analyzed 3,162 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)'s stock rose 8.11%. The Woodstock Corp holds 20,892 shares with $2.59 million value, down from 24,054 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 18.47 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 106,544 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (AZZ) has declined 12.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q EPS 90c; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CO EXPECTS AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS – CHATTANOOGA FACILITY TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.35; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.44% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. for 304,215 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.39 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 102,446 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 17,099 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.