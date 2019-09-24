Woodstock Has Cut Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by $852,500 as Market Value Rose; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Valuation Declined While Pembroke Management LTD Has Upped by $7.02 Million Its Holding

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.79. About 344,242 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 77.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 146,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 334,381 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 188,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 272,232 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invs owns 208,760 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 1,030 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lyon Street Capital Lc reported 4.34% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 32,152 are held by Comerica Bank. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,548 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 269,724 shares. The Michigan-based Usa Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.18% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 5,597 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 70,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv has 49,546 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 6,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 191,042 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 118,600 shares to 578,150 shares, valued at $28.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 14,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,823 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oakbrook Invests Llc has 0.13% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 48,679 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 12,266 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 126 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Everence Mgmt holds 2,060 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 35,441 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 884 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.77% or 2,274 shares. Utah Retirement owns 16,093 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 61.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

