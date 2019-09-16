Woodstock Has Cut By $342,720 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; American International Group Has Lowered Whirlpool (WHR) Position

American International Group Inc decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 192,083 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The American International Group Inc holds 2.78M shares with $395.81M value, down from 2.97M last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances

Woodstock Corp decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 4.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Woodstock Corp holds 35,181 shares with $7.21 million value, down from 36,861 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $106.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 5.35% above currents $218.49 stock price. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corp has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 6.32% above currents $149.86 stock price. Whirlpool Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21M for 9.71 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.