Woodstock Has Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Price Declined; Usca Ria Increases Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 16,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 176,855 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 160,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust reported 1,133 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 37,041 shares. 912,955 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement. M&T Bankshares Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 9,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 259,285 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Co has 1,370 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,762 are owned by B Riley Wealth Management. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 3,678 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd reported 39,830 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp, a New York-based fund reported 338,298 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,351 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. 1,621 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “For All Of The Problems Facing Qualcomm Stock, China Looms Largest – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,269 shares to 70,315 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 52,856 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 28,790 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd invested in 7,015 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 154,153 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Amg National Tru State Bank invested in 0.24% or 66,957 shares. California-based Blume has invested 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 49,210 are owned by Wendell David Assoc Inc. Sol Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,735 shares. Strs Ohio holds 631,207 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Schulhoff & Company, Ohio-based fund reported 14,070 shares. Snow Cap Lp stated it has 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 500 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 11,173 shares.