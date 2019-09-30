Woodstock Decreased Its Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by $852,500; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 16,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 78,502 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14 million, down from 95,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 945,540 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp reported 0.08% stake. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 102,900 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc stated it has 7,334 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 180,611 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 19,216 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 1.68% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advisor Prns holds 0.07% or 2,221 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 1,054 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 1,275 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 317 shares. Qs Investors owns 15,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 129 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 151 shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest Management reported 63,421 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.26% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Captrust Advisors holds 1,771 shares. 1.02 million are held by Pnc Fincl Services Gp. Personal Advsr owns 1,861 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.33% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Missouri-based Financial Serv has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Verity Verity Limited owns 2,165 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc has 50,126 shares. Korea Investment owns 366,800 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 304 shares stake. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.8% or 26,190 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 10,425 shares to 103,231 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 349,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79 million for 28.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.