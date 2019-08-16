Woodstock Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake

Woodstock Corp decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Woodstock Corp holds 56,869 shares with $10.04 million value, down from 62,266 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $203.67. About 860,570 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 79.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc sold 55,864 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 14,436 shares with $1.10M value, down from 70,300 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 1.07 million shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 12,701 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 702,353 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 40,207 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 31,054 shares stake. Patten Inc invested in 1.08% or 14,223 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C Grp Holdg A S owns 3.37M shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.21% or 144,087 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 700,535 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 102,134 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has 10,332 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 360 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 642 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -7.80% below currents $203.67 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David also bought $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros invested in 7,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 49,499 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 41,240 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 3,596 shares. Bancorporation reported 4,501 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 16,467 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9,469 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group stated it has 828,810 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.26% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pggm Invs stated it has 77,476 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 52,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 39,925 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Jane Street Group Llc increased Ishares Tr (DSI) stake by 16,891 shares to 77,972 valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 45,354 shares and now owns 55,354 shares. Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International has $78 highest and $59 lowest target. $69.83’s average target is -0.81% below currents $70.4 stock price. Expeditors International had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird.

