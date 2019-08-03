Woodstock Cut Its Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position; Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Had 4 Bulls

Woodstock Corp decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) stake by 13.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Woodstock Corp holds 44,750 shares with $6.70M value, down from 51,540 last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc now has $8.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 512,402 shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT)

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Group Fund (TSE:BYD.UN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Group Fund has $161 highest and $138 lowest target. $154’s average target is -11.55% below currents $174.11 stock price. Boyd Group Fund had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by IBC. Desjardins Securities maintained the shares of BYD.UN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy”. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. See Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $154 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $138 Maintain

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers that serve insurance companies, individual vehicle owners, and fleet and lease customers. It has a 45.7 P/E ratio. It offers automotive collision and glass repair, and vehicle glass repair and replacement services.

The stock increased 0.99% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 19,661 shares traded. Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ubiquiti Networks has $120 highest and $75 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -18.73% below currents $122.22 stock price. Ubiquiti Networks had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) rating on Monday, February 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank.