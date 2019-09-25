Woodstock Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $342,720; Symphony Asset Management Lowered Its Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Stake as Share Price Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $229.13. About 1.69M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 29,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 1,228 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 30,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 228,456 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.46 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 1,924 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.27% or 25,850 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 10,463 shares. First Mercantile Comm holds 0.09% or 5,154 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 2.38M shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 61,044 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 31,735 shares. Brahman has 1.79% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc owns 3.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 91,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 4,713 shares. 81,012 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Rothschild Asset Us Inc invested in 0.46% or 257,982 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 59,969 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fiduciary Trust Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,275 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 4,231 shares to 7,056 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

