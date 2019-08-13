Woodstock Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Its Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Holding

Woodstock Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 13.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp acquired 15,321 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Woodstock Corp holds 125,115 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 109,794 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 8.03 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) stake by 124.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 2,981 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,366 shares with $727,000 value, up from 2,385 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del Com now has $65.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 4.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target.

Woodstock Corp decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,425 shares to 53,660 valued at $20.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,590 shares and now owns 7,752 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 55,221 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Orrstown Ser has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Godsey Gibb Associate reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 236,130 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Viking Fund Limited Liability has invested 1.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Innovations Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,549 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 197,727 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 80,769 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Bank holds 0.07% or 134,211 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.66% or 24,985 shares in its portfolio. Montecito State Bank Trust stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Advisors Ltd Co holds 5,562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 56 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 95,762 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kwmg Limited Liability Co owns 500 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,874 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 114,484 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.25 million are owned by Prudential Public Ltd. Motco stated it has 263 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.3% or 353,384 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 100,235 shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 305,135 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 0.5% or 31,804 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sumitomo Life Insur has 13,105 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited owns 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 29,895 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 5,889 shares to 3,428 valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 3,502 shares and now owns 2,938 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) was reduced too.

