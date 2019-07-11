Woodstock Boosted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined; Netease (NTES) Market Valuation Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Upped Holding by $325,350

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,850 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $262.62. About 377,106 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group has 572,976 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,767 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Comm L L C has 52,541 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank & Co reported 52,059 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Matrix Asset Advsr New York stated it has 304,209 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hyman Charles D holds 24,865 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Com holds 2.24% or 3.30 million shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.03% or 10,486 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.14% or 266,131 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.64% or 111,177 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 74,746 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pitcairn Com owns 7,182 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd reported 3,771 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares to 202,295 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,334 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

