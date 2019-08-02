Woodstock Boosted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Cooke & Bieler LP Stake in State Street (STT) Has Cut by $1.26 Million

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 10.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in State Street (STT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 19,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.27 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in State Street for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 3.92M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares to 44,750 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,950 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd reported 1.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Van Eck Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 338,298 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr stated it has 137 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm owns 4,639 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 368,122 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Allen Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% or 463,005 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,537 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1.89 million are owned by Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership. Family Firm Inc holds 1,882 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 17,205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.16M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustco Bankshares N Y stated it has 8,025 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 11,890 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 3,181 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 243,095 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 8,573 shares. Principal Group holds 0.03% or 541,803 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bank And Tru Company has 11,958 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 2,016 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 105,537 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Coho Ltd holds 2.82M shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 20,780 shares to 509,270 shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 48,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.97 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

