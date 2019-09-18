Woodmont Investment Counsel Upped Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Shorts at QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED AMERIC (QBIEY) Lowered By 41.16%

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5474.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 21,897 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 22,297 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 400 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.39. About 570,189 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED AMERIC (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) had a decrease of 41.16% in short interest. QBIEY’s SI was 39,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.16% from 67,300 shares previously. With 50,500 avg volume, 1 days are for QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED AMERIC (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)’s short sellers to cover QBIEY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 9,434 shares traded. QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 2.13% above currents $113.39 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 4.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 5,504 shares to 86,797 valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 7,197 shares and now owns 111,623 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Waste Management Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 35,831 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.07 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hartline Invest accumulated 31,270 shares. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 28,700 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Punch And Associates Invest holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 69,018 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 46,833 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 0.27% stake. Monetta Svcs has 17,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.16M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sei holds 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 228,327 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 40,843 shares stake. Adirondack Trust holds 12,583 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.30 billion. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Emerging Markets, and Equator Re divisions. It has a 23.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, workersÂ’ compensation, marine energy and aviation, professional indemnity, financial and credit, accident and health, and other insurance products.