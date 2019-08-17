Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $362,700; As Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Price Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increased Stake

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 235,122 shares traded or 71.43% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 700,485 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 802,069 shares. Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability Corporation De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 103,525 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 586,916 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Art Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,349 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Vanguard Group invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Pnc Fincl Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 22,167 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 4,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caprock Gp owns 8,205 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,950 shares. Morgan Stanley has 206,234 shares. Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture invested in 1.49% or 50,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.05% or 47,325 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) CEO Peter Maag on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “US Patent Office Issues New Transplant Patent to CareDx – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natera – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares to 140,031 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares to 28,211 shares, valued at $33.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).