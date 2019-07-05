Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $303,690; Range Resources (RRC) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 13.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 36,730 shares with $1.98M value, down from 42,460 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $239.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Range Resources had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 7 report. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

07/01/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $15 Upgrade

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 0.98% or 429,605 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs has 2.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.59 million shares. Matarin Capital Limited Company stated it has 110,308 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 2.81 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 187,288 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stoneridge Prns reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsrs Ok has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 44,182 are held by Intrust Bancorp Na. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.81% or 11.64M shares. Loeb reported 1,100 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock increased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.83M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. On Monday, March 11 the insider FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.40 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Mitchell Group Inc Inc owns 186,270 shares. Caymus Capital Ptnrs L P has 3.39% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.36 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,374 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 2.21 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv stated it has 41,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 244,278 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 12.87 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). B Riley Wealth reported 11,472 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,566 shares. Osmium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 11,960 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 274,790 shares.