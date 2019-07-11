Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake In Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Was Lifted; Suntrust Banks (STI) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Upped Position

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 154,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 348,398 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 193,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 995,487 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 2.28M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 57,529 shares to 689,899 shares, valued at $235.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares to 36,730 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.