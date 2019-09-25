Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Oneok New (OKE) by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 60,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 365,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 425,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 487,532 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 25,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 97,082 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 71,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 748,503 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tocqueville Asset LP has 18,000 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Glenmede Tru Na reported 76,528 shares stake. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,949 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 15,659 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fjarde Ap reported 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 24,799 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.31% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 83,481 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 69,409 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 2.64% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 5,145 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 27,107 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,903 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

