Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Lifted by $713,502; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Has Cut Stake by $1.66 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 729,874 shares traded or 106.48% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.56 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “There’s a new biggest bank in Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” on September 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PNFP – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Co Ltd Liability has invested 6.38% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,275 shares. Basswood Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 31,269 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 84,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Limited Company reported 5,497 shares. Mesirow Invest Mgmt stated it has 145,605 shares. Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 978 shares. 1,489 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Alphaone Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,665 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.65M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 5,339 shares. 263,118 are held by Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 245 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 786,905 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Snyder Cap Mngmt LP has 0.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 71,654 shares. D L Carlson Inv stated it has 3,282 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Ri has 15,717 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 0.94% or 17,297 shares. Cap Guardian holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 20,652 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.18% or 618,319 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.48 million shares. Central Fincl Bank And stated it has 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Argent Tru Com reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Clearbridge Invests Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Schmidt P J Investment holds 0.95% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 31,017 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.