Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $460,800; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increases Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 28,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 16,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 631,275 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 20.29M shares traded or 51.23% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,737 shares to 18,279 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 45,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,192 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019.

