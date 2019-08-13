Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $4.95 Million; Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Holding in Alleghany (Y) by $424,728

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 16,559 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 17,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $743.76. About 44,328 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.65 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,667 shares to 162,294 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc Class A by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares to 400 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

